UPDATE 2-Oil extends declines on rising U.S. output
* OPEC cuts will quickly reduce global crude inventory -ANZ (Updates prices)
WASHINGTON Oct 13 U.S. military strikes against coastal radar sites in Yemen were defensive in nature and not a signal of a deepening U.S. role in Yemen's conflict, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
"These strikes are not connected to the broader conflict in Yemen. The United States continues to encourage all parties in the Yemen conflict to commit to a cessation of hostilities and to seek a political solution to that conflict," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook told a news conference.
"Our actions overnight were a response to hostile action, the launch of multiple missiles that presented a threat to U.S. Navy vessels, to other ships in the area and to commerce in a strategic international waterway." (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* OPEC cuts will quickly reduce global crude inventory -ANZ (Updates prices)
LONDON, Jan 30 Efforts to stem the world's surplus of crude oil have thus far only moderately balanced the market - but have turned typically lower-quality crude into the most sought after barrels.
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.