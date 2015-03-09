* Shi'ite Muslim militia seized capital in September
* Videos show Houthi fighters praising martyrdom in holy war
* Sunni Muslim Gulf countries concerned about Iranian
influence
SANAA, March 9 Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthi
rebels have released videos made by their fighters before they
were killed in action that highlight the sectarian nature of a
conflict that risks descending into all-out civil war.
The Shi'ite Muslim group seized the capital Sanaa and much
of the north in September and have since battled with Sunni
tribesmen backed by al Qaeda militants in Yemen's central
mountains, fighting in which dozens of people die every week.
Sixteen videos posted online by the Houthi channel al-Masira
in an apparent bid to boost morale show bearded fighters in
green headbands brandishing rifles, urging obedience to their
leader Abdel Malik al-Houthi and praising death in the cause of
"holy war".
"This is my message to the enemies of the Islamic nation: we
are prepared to face you, God willing, and God aids us. I ask
Him to grant us martyrdom for his sake," says Yahya Abdullah
al-Thaan, described by a subtitle as a "martyr".
"May our prayers be upon Mohammed and his pure family," he
adds, invoking a Shi'ite religious formula. "God is Great, death
to America, death to Israel, curse upon the Jews, victory to
Islam!"
Houthi officials did not immediately respond to Reuters'
request for comment on the videos.
The clips have the florid style and high production values
of other Iran-linked militant groups in the region such as
Palestinian Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah.
The United States and Yemen's Sunni Gulf neighbours have
watched the Houthi advance with grave concern, believing Iran
seeks regional sway through powerful militias in Lebanon, Syria,
Iraq and now Yemen.
Yemen's president and defence minister have fled to the
southern port city of Aden and set up a Gulf-backed rival
administration there, while the north drifts closer to Iran.
Houthi authorities in Sanaa this month signed a civil
aviation agreement with Tehran for 14 weekly flights between the
two capitals, and a Houthi politician who used to head Yemen's
branch of Iran's pan-Arab news channel Al-Alam was appointed
chief of state television over the weekend.
(Reporting by Noah Browning and Mohammed Ghobari; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)