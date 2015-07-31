By Khaled Abdullah
SANAA, July 31 Born just before the outbreak of
Yemen's devastating war, Ali Mohammed al-Tawaari may well not
survive it.
Damaged by a lack of skilled medical care at a critical
moment in his early weeks, the six-month-old infant struggles
for life in a hospital in the bomb-damaged capital Sanaa.
Ali suffers malnourishment and complications from a botched
circumcision performed by an unqualified practitioner.
"He is dying, you can see it," said his mother Wadha,
watching his tiny skeletal figure, clothed in green pyjamas.
"I want to turn him to the Kaaba," she said, referring to
the ancient cubic shrine in Mecca which all Muslims face when
they pray and when they are buried.
He was admitted on Wednesday to an intensive care unit at
al-Sabeen hospital in the city's Haddah neighborhood, where
nurses treat infants suffering malnutrition, their skin
stretched tight over the bones of wasted figures.
When the war began in March, between the country's Houthi
movement and an exiled government backed by Gulf Arab states,
hundreds of foreign, mostly Asian, medical staff members, were
evacuated to their countries, leaving their jobs in Yemeni
hospitals.
Local medics, nurses and doctors also left the places they
were working in, to go back to their home areas.
The rural district three hours from Sanaa where Ali's family
lives was one of the areas that lost qualified medical staff.
Without their skills, routine problems can turn lethal.
Wadha said that Ali's problems began when he was circumcised
incorrectly. He bled for a whole day after the operation and
later suffered diarrhea.
When he arrived at Sabeen "his condition improved the first
day, but now it's deteriorated."
BEFORE THE WAR, A DECENT LIFE
Malnutrition complicated Ali's condition.
Disruptions of daily life caused by war have also deprived
many Yemenis of their livelihoods, robbing people like Ali's
parents of the financial means to help their children.
Wadha said: "We had a decent life before the war started, we
had a business and were cultivating crops. But now diesel became
expensive and my husband cannot pay for water."
Even before the war, Yemen had one of the highest child
malnutrition rates in the world, according to the World Food
Programme. Around half of all children under five are stunted;
too short for their age as a result of malnutrition.
Yemen normally imports almost 90 percent of its basic food
from abroad. The U.N. emergency food agency said on July 30 that
the impact of traders being unable to import enough food and
safely move it inside the country has led to a severe rise in
prices, increasing the suffering of the poorest and most
vulnerable.
The U.N. children's agency UNICEF said on July 10 it was
stepping up screening for malnutrition, vaccinations and other
life-saving interventions for millions of Yemeni children caught
up in the crisis.
More than 16,000 children have been treated for severe
malnutrition and 1.3 million children in the country are at risk
of malnutrition, it said.
"But what Yemen really needs now is a return to peace, a
solution to the fuel and power crisis and restoration of regular
health services," Julien Harneis, UNICEF representative in
Yemen, said in a statement.
For Ali, that may come too late.
Wadha gazed at her son.
"If you look at his face, you can see that death is
approaching."
