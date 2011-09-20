SANAA, Sept 20 Heavy shelling and machinegun fire rocked Yemen's capital Sanaa on Tuesday, on the third day of violence triggered by the deadliest crackdown yet on pro-democracy protesters, witnesses said.

Shots rang out in the early hours of the morning, residents told Reuters, despite reports of a ceasefire between troops loyal to President Ali Abdullah Saleh and soldiers who had defected to the opposition. (Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Andrew Heavens)