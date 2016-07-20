ABU DHABI, July 20 Yemen's Central Bank Governor
said on Wednesday a second round of transfers of bank funds
abroad to facilitate imports would take place in the coming
days.
Reuters exclusively reported last week that the disruption
of Yemen's banking system due to the civil war had left
importers unable to buy new food stocks from abroad as over $200
million was stuck in banks.
Yemen imports more than 90 percent of its food, including
the lion's share of its wheat and all its rice.
"The issue of transferring foreign currency and feeding the
accounts of national banks abroad will be resolved," the
Houthi-allied Saba news agency quoted central bank governor
Mohammed bin Hammam as saying.
"Outside partners have agreed to go ahead with the second
phase within the coming days and the process will continue until
the crisis is completely resolved," he said.
Hammam did not elaborate on how the transfers would take
place.
His comments about a second phase of transfers confirm what
an official at a Yemeni government bank told Reuters last week
about a first batch of transfers taking place earlier this year.
The official had said the Saudi-led coalition allowed as
much as $100 million from three commercial banks to be
transported by plane to Bahrain. The funds were then deposited
in an account with Yemen's Tadhamon International Islamic Bank
in Saudi Arabia.
With Western banks cutting credit lines for traders shipping
food to Yemen on fear they would not be repaid due to the
security chaos and fragile financial system, importers have
resorted to withdrawing the money in Yemen and then sending it
abroad, usually by plane.
Without imported staples such as wheat and flour, the United
Nations says many areas of Yemen are now close to famine as most
buffer stocks have been drawn down.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; editing by Susan Thomas)