By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, April 27 Yemen is facing mounting
problems bringing in food by sea as the danger from fighting
between Houthis and government supporters is exacerbated by an
arms blockade by Saudi-led coalition navies searching ships for
weapons destined for the rebels.
The Arabian peninsula's poorest country, Yemen imports more
than 90 percent of its food, including most of its wheat and all
its rice, to feed a population of 25 million, most of it by sea.
Fighting with the Iranian-allied Houthi militia who have
seized large tracts of the country expanded last month when the
Saudi-led alliance intervened to back President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi. Riyadh said last week it was scaling back its
campaign but Sunday saw some of the most widespread combat since
the war began.
Several top international shipping lines have either pulled
out or reduced port calls due to the violence.
Ship tracking and port data on Monday showed at least 10
ships, many carrying wheat and corn, were still waiting to enter
Yemeni waters and discharge at ports including al-Saleef and the
bigger Red Sea port of Hodaida, which is controlled by Houthis.
Reuters reported two weeks ago at least five merchant ships
were held up. Only two of those vessels have fully discharged so
far with a third docked currently, ship tracking data and
shipping sources said.
"Ships with wheat need to wait up to five days for
permission to enter. Several seem to be delayed," a German
commodities trade source said.
The issue is that the Saudi-led coalition is not allowing
any ship or plane into Yemeni territory without being cleared by
its military forces.
Last week Saudi jets intercepted two Iranian cargo planes
headed for the capital Sanaa, forcing them to turn back and
prompting the foreign ministry in Tehran to summon the Saudi
charge d'affaires.
The UN Security Council has also imposed an arms embargo
targeting Houthis.
The fighting had already caused logistical problems and
hindered the delivery of food supplies, especially to southern
areas, with the major port of Aden virtually shut. Coalition
warships pounded an area close to the port on Sunday.
Travelers into Aden say a convoy of trucks carrying wheat
from mills in Hodaida had been stuck for more than a week on the
outskirts of Aden with Houthis refusing them to pass through to
the city.
"Food has really become scarce in the markets because the
imports ended and because people bought up large quantities for
fear of the continuation of the war," said Aref al-Hammadi, a
shopkeeper in his thirties in Sanaa.
He added: "Prices rose in a crazy way, and a bag of flour
bag rose from 6,000 riyals at the beginning of the war to 10,000
now, and it's no longer easy to find."
The UN's World Food Programme said it was using its stocks
inside Yemen to meet humanitarian needs.
"We're noticing price rises and hoarding, with fuel
shortages having an impact on the ability of traders to move
food to markets, if any of them are actually open to begin
with," a WFP spokesman said.
"Residents of Aden and Sanaa are reporting shortages of
wheat flour."
For ship operators still willing to bring shipments in, the
process is cumbersome.
One cargo vessel, the Lycavitos, carrying 47,250 tonnes of
wheat, waited outside Yemeni waters from April 8-14 before
coalition ships cleared it to sail to Saleef. Even then, the
vessel was only able to berth at the port on Thursday, the ship
owner's agent said.
"Another vessel that was also part discharging wheat in
Saleef sailed (last Wednesday) bound for discharge balance of
cargo at Hodaida. However, on sailing, coalition warships
ordered the vessel out of Yemen waters to await another
inspection for clearance to enter Hodaida to complete her
discharge," Helikon Shipping Enterprises Ltd said.
Helikon said it aimed to discharge the balance of its wheat
cargo at Hodaida in coming days.
"We will wait to see if we need to come out of Yemeni waters
to be inspected again," it said. "All of this takes time and it
is by no means clear how long the whole process takes with
potential for further unforeseen inspections."
The world's number 2 ship container group MSC said the
worsening situation was "heavily impacting" the discharge of
containers carrying goods en route to the area.
"MSC has already informed customers whose cargo is either at
sea or waiting in terminals, that the voyage of their cargo to
Hodaida, Aden and Mukalla (in the south) is officially declared
ended," it said.
Ship owner members should "very carefully consider the
matter before agreeing to any charter with an intended Yemeni
call or with a liberty to call at any Yemeni port," ship insurer
Skuld said.
J. Peter Pham, Africa director at the Atlantic Council, a
U.S. thinktank, said: "Unless a better arrangement is found to
meet the international community's desire to keep weapons out of
the hands of Yemeni rebels, a prolonged naval blockade will have
major negative impacts on a much wider region."
