AMMAN, March 26 Jordanian air force fighter jets are participating in the Saudi- led operation with its Arab allies against Houthi fighters in Yemen, a Jordanian official source said on Thursday.

"This is in line with supporting legitimacy in Yemen and it's security and stability ... Yemen and the Gulf's security is a high strategic interest (for Jordan)," an official Jordanian source told Reuters. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Paul Tait)