CAIRO Jan 29 Yemen believes that U.S. President
Donald Trump's temporary ban on certain Muslims traveling to the
United States supports extremists, a news agency run by the
Saudi-allied government reported on Sunday.
The impoverished and war-damaged country on the southern
coast of the Arabian Peninsula is one of seven Muslim-majority
countries whose citizens face a 90-day ban on entering the
United States.
Yemen's northern regions, including the capital Sanaa and
the country's largest international airport, are controlled by
the Iran-allied Houthi group while its internationally
recognised government is based in the south and east.
"We resent the U.S. ban ... such decisions support the
stance of extremists and sow divisions," the SABA news agency
quoted a source at the foreign ministry as saying.
Earlier on Sunday, authorities controlled by the Iran-allied
Houthi group in Yemen's capital denounced the ban as "illegal
and illegitimate".
(Reporting by Ali Abdellaty; Writing by Reem Shamseddine;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)