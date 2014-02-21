UNITED NATIONS Feb 21 The U.N. Security Council
is considering a draft resolution to impose travel bans and
asset freezes on people in Yemen who obstruct or undermine the
country's political transition and those who commit human rights
violations.
Yemen, a U.S. ally, with a population of 25 million, is
trying to end nearly three years of political unrest, which
began with mass protests against Ali Abdullah Saleh, the
president for 33 years who stepped down in 2012.
Britain circulated a draft resolution among the 15 council
members on Friday that would establish a sanctions committee for
one year to blacklist individuals and entities in Yemen. The
draft does not initially name anyone to be subjected to
sanctions.
The Security Council has previously expressed concern over
reports of interference by Saleh and former Vice President Ali
Salim Al-Beidh. In November, Jamal Benomar, special U.N. adviser
on Yemen, accused members of Saleh's circle of obstructing
reconciliation talks aimed at completing a power transfer deal
that eased Saleh out of office.
The draft recognizes "that the transition process requires
turning the page from the presidency of Ali Abdullah Saleh" and
stresses that the best solution is a "peaceful, inclusive,
orderly and Yemeni-led political transition process that meets
the legitimate demands and aspirations of the Yemeni people."
Several diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
last month that is appeared all council members were ready to
begin work on setting up a new U.N. sanctions regime for Yemen.
"It's clear that a signal must be given by the Security
Council that there is no walking back from the achievements of
the national dialogue in Yemen and that the Security Council
continues to support this positive transition and change,"
Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said earlier this month.
Interim President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has been facing
other challenges in trying to restore stability to Yemen, which
shares a long and porous border with top world oil exporter
Saudi Arabia.
Yemen is also trying to deal with demands by southern
separatists for independence and to quell rebels from the
Shi'ite Muslim Houthi movement, which has been on an offensive
to extend its control over the north.
