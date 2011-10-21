* U.N. envoys hope for unanimous approval of resolution
* Draft urges signing of GCC deal giving Saleh immunity
* Nobel laureate Karman says Saleh is a 'war criminal'
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 20 The U.N. Security
Council will vote on a British-drafted resolution on Yemen on
Friday that condemns the government crackdown against
pro-democracy demonstrators and says those responsible should
be held accountable, diplomats said.
The vote will take place at a council meeting scheduled for
3 p.m. (1900 GMT), council diplomats said on Thursday. The
Nigerian mission, which holds the council presidency this
month, confirmed the diplomats' remarks.
The resolution, which Western diplomats said they hoped
would win unanimous approval from the 15-nation Security
Council, comes more than half a year after the protests began
in the Arab world's poorest country, inspired by "Arab Spring"
uprisings in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.
The draft resolution, obtained by Reuters, is less than
what was demanded in New York on Tuesday by Yemeni protest
leader Tawakul Karman, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize
along with two Liberian women earlier this month.
Speaking at a demonstration, Karman made an impassioned
plea to the United Nations to repudiate a Gulf Arab plan that
would grant immunity to her country's "war criminal" president,
Ali Abdullah Saleh. She also called for his assets to be frozen
and his case to be referred to the International Criminal Court
in The Hague.
She met on Wednesday with U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon, French U.N. Ambassador Gerard Araud and other top
diplomats to reiterate her demands. Ban told Karman the United
Nations had "a clear stance against impunity for gross human
rights violations," the U.N. press office said in a statement.
Speaking privately, council diplomats acknowledged that the
draft resolution fell far short of Karman's demands, but they
rejected the suggestion that they had ignored the question of
accountability altogether.
'NEED FOR A POLITICAL DEAL'
The draft resolution, if approved, would have the council
declare that "all those responsible for violence, human rights
violations and abuse should be held accountable."
But it does not refer the matter to the ICC as the council
did in the case of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was
killed on Thursday, nor does it provide details on how
accountability could be achieved.
Although it does not formally endorse the Gulf Cooperation
Council deal that would grant Saleh and people close to him
immunity from prosecution, it calls for the immediate signature
and implementation of an agreement based on that deal.
"Everyone on the council recognizes that there's a need for
a political deal in Yemen," a Western diplomat told Reuters on
condition of anonymity. "Unfortunately, the GCC deal's the only
game in town."
The situation in Yemen is getting worse. Dozens of
protesters have been killed over the last few days, witnesses
have said. A surge in attacks on Yemen's oil and gas
infrastructure by tribesmen or al Qaeda militants threatens
further disruptions or a complete cut in exports.
The United States and European members of the Security
Council began pushing for a resolution on Yemen months ago, but
the most they could persuade Russia and China to accept was a
non-binding statement in June that condemned the crackdown and
appealed for calm.
Earlier this month Russia and China, which are usually
reluctant to condemn government violence, joined forces on what
U.S. and European officials described as a "double veto" of a
resolution condemning Syria's clampdown on anti-government
protesters that the United Nations says has killed at least
3,000 people since March.
Western diplomats said they expected Russia and China to
allow the Yemen resolution to pass, either by voting in favor
of it or abstaining. They expect the same from the other
"BRICS" countries -- Brazil, India and South Africa -- which
are also on the council and withheld support for the Syria
resolution.
"The situation in Yemen's different," a diplomat said. "The
opposition in Yemen, unlike in Syria, is armed and dangerous.
The situation needs to be dealt with and the Russians know it.
A political solution is necessary."
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)