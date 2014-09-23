ADEN, Sept 23 A drone similar those used by the
United States to track down and attack suspected al Qaeda
militants in Yemen crashed in the southern part of the country
on Tuesday, witnesses and a local official said.
Witnesses said the aircraft crashed after it hit a mountain
near the city of Beihan in the southern Yemeni Shabwa province.
A local official confirmed the aircraft crashed after it
struck Shoab Mountain near Beihan and said that Yemeni troops
and members of a local militia allied with the government
quickly surrounded the area of the crash to keep onlookers away.
The United States regularly uses drones to attack Islamist
militants in countries such as Yemen as part of a strategy to
combat al Qaeda militants without committing troops on the
ground.
Washington acknowledges using drones in Yemen but does not
comment publicly on the practice. Yemen is home of Al Qaeda in
the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which is believed to be among the
most active wings of the network founded by Osama bin Laden.
Three suspected al Qaeda militants were killed last month
in the latest attack by a drone in Yemen's eastern Hadramout
province.
In April, a series of drone strikes killed about 65
militants in southern and central provinces. The Yemeni army
followed up with an air and ground offensive to dislodge AQAP
fighters from their main strongholds in the south.
In a separate incident, a gunman shot and killed the head of
security and his bodyguard at oil facilities in Hadramout, a
local official said.
Aden al-Ghad, an online newspaper based in the southern port
city of Aden, said the security chief, an army officer, was
killed by a tribesman in the town of Ghayl bin Yamin. Another
bodyguard returned fire and killed the tribesman, it said.
