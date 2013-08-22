* President says 40 militants killed in recent operations
* Hadi vows to fight al Qaeda until they lay down arms
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Aug 22 Yemen has asked the United States
to supply it with drones, President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi said
on Thursday, to help it fight an al Qaeda threat that recently
forced Western countries to temporarily close diplomatic
missions in Sanaa.
State news agency Saba also quoted Hadi as telling police
cadets that 40 suspected al Qaeda militants had been killed in
recent counter-terrorism operations and vowed to keep fighting
the Islamists until they laid down their weapons.
Hadi, who came to power in 2011 after months of turmoil
forced his predecessor to step down, irked Yemenis last year by
giving unequivocal support for Washington's controversial drone
strikes, which have increased under President Barack Obama.
"The drones that are conducting operations are part of the
cooperation between us and the United States," Hadi told the
cadets.
He said Yemen had allowed the United States to undertake
such operations because his country did not possess such
technology to carry out "these precise military missions".
"I have discussed the issue of helping us acquire this
technology with the U.S. administration," Saba quoted Hadi as
saying, adding that the Yemeni army was capable of using drones.
The Yemeni army, with U.S. backing, last year drove al Qaeda
militants and their allies from strongholds they seized during
months of turmoil against Saleh's rule.
But the militants have since regrouped and mounted attacks
on government officials and installations.
"We will pursue them until they seek peace, give up their
weapons and return to their senses as Yemeni citizens and not as
enemies of Yemen, and kick out the foreigners who carry out
these military attacks with them," he said.
Hadi defended the use of drone strikes, saying they were
more accurate than other methods. He said that a 2009 strike
that killed scores of Yemeni civilians in Abyan province
resulted from a cruise missile and not a drone.
Restoring stability to Yemen, one of the poorest countries
in the Arab world and next door to the world's top oil exporter
Saudi Arabia, is an international concern.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has used Yemen to plot an
attack on international aviation and attacked a U.S. warship and
a French supertanker in Yemeni waters.
Yemen said earlier this month it had foiled a major al Qaeda
plot to seize two oil and gas export terminals and a provincial
capital in the east of the country.
