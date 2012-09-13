DUBAI, Sept 13 Hundreds of Yemeni demonstrators
stormed the U.S. embassy in Sanaa on Thursday in protest at a
film they consider blasphemous to Islam, and security guards
tried to hold them off by firing into the air.
The attack followed Tuesday night's storming of the United
States Consulate in Benghazi, where the ambassador and three
other staff were killed. President Barack Obama said the
perpetrators would be tracked down and ordered two destroyers to
the Libyan coast, but there were fears protests would spread to
other countries in the Muslim world.
Witnesses in Sanaa said the demonstrators smashed windows of
the security offices outside the embassy before breaking through
the main gate of the heavily fortified compound in eastern
Sanaa. Security guards opened fire.
Film on al-Jazeera television showed demonstrators jumping
up and down on the parapet of the building and scaling the
walls.
The protests were triggered by an obscure video made in the
United States that portrayed the Prophet Mohammad in insulting
terms.
Yemen is fighting an al Qaeda-backed insurrection largely in
the south of the country.