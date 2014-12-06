KABUL Dec 6 Al Qaeda militants killed U.S. journalist Luke Somers and another hostage during a rescue operation in Yemen, U.S. Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Saturday, saying the attempt to free the captives was justified.

"There were compelling reasons to believe Mr. Somers' life was in imminent danger," Hagel said in Kabul.

The second hostage was not a U.S. citizen, Hagel said.

