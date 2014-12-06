SANAA Dec 6 An operation by Yemen's armed forces early on Saturday freed an American hostage being held by al Qaeda and led to the killing of 10 members of the militant group holding him, the country's Defence Ministry said on its website.

It said the operation took place in the Wadi Abdan Al Daqqar region of Shabwa Province in the southern part of the country. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashaf in Sanaa and Aden; Writing Angus McDowall, editing by Louise Heavens)