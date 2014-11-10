WASHINGTON Nov 10 The United States on Monday
imposed sanctions on Yemen's former president, Ali Abdullah
Saleh, and two senior Houthi rebel leaders for threatening the
peace and stability of the country, following similar action by
the U.N. Security Council last week.
Yemen, a U.S. ally that borders oil-producer Saudi Arabia,
is trying to end political unrest that began with mass protests
against Saleh, president for 33 years until he stepped down in
2012. Saleh has denied seeking to destabilize Yemen.
The U.S. sanctions against Saleh and Houthi rebel military
leaders Abd al-Khaliq al-Huthi and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim
prohibit U.S. firms and people from dealing with them, and
freeze any assets they may have in the United States.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov)