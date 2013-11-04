SANAA Nov 4 Overnight shelling has taken the
death toll from fighting between rival Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim
groups in a northern town in Yemen to at least 100 people, a
spokesman for one of the groups said on Monday.
Sectarian fighting in the town of Damaj has cast a shadow
over national reconciliation efforts in Yemen, a neighbour of
oil exporter Saudi Arabia and home to one of al Qaeda's most
active wings where Washington is keen to foster stability.
Clashes broke out on Wednesday when Houthi fighters, who
control much of Saada province on the border with Saudi Arabia,
accused Salafi rivals in Damaj of taking in thousands of foreign
fighters to prepare to attack them.
The Salafis say the foreigners are religious students who
travel from abroad to study Islamic theology at Dar al-Hadith
academy established in the 1980s.
Surour al-Wadi'i, a Salafi spokesman, said the death toll,
which according to a Reuters count had reached 58 on Sunday, had
risen sharply after heavy shelling on Damaj overnight.
"There were massive Houthi attacks throughout the night
against Dar al-Hadith academy and student dormitories," Wadi'i
said. "The death toll has risen to at least 100."
The figure was for Sunni Muslims killed in the clashes. The
Houthis have issued no figures for casualties on their side, and
no officials could be reached on Monday for comment.
Wadi'i said a Red Cross delegation managed to enter Damaj on
Monday in a convoy of four vehicles, only to come under fire
from Houthi snipers who shot and killed a local translator.
The ICRC could not immediately be reached for comment.
The head of a presidential committee tasked with ending the
fighting, Yehia Abuesbaa, said on Sunday Houthi fighters had
reneged on a promise to stop attacks after six followers, held
by the pro-Salafi Al-Ahmar clan in the adjacent Omran province,
had been released.
Abuesbaa said the Houthis blocked his entry to Damaj on
Sunday to evacuate some 70 seriously wounded people, demanding
the six Houthis be first flown by an army helicopter from Omran
to Saada.
The Houthis blockaded Damaj for weeks last year, accusing
the Salafis of stockpiling weapons, a charge they deny.
Some Sunnis fear the Houthis want to revive the 1,000-year
Zaydi Imamate, whose rulers claimed descent from the Prophet
Mohammad. The imamate ended in a 1962 military coup.
Saada province is the base for a long-running Houthi
rebellion against the government. Complaining of social,
religious and economic discrimination in Yemen, the Houthis
fought several battles with government forces between 2004 and
2010, when a truce was announced.
Saudi Arabia was drawn briefly into the conflict in 2010
when rebels crossed into its territory.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Wriring by Mahmoud Habboush;
editing by Sami Aboudi and Elizabeth Piper)