SANAA Nov 10 Fighting in northern Yemen between
Shi'ite Houthis and Sunni Muslim Salafis stopped on Sunday as a
ceasefire agreement, brokered by government mediators, took
effect, a Yemeni official said.
Clashes have killed at least 100 people since they broke out
on Oct. 30 when Houthi fighters, who control much of Saada
province on the border with Saudi Arabia, accused Salafi rivals
in the town of Damaj of recruiting thousands of foreign fighters
to prepare to attack them.
The Salafis say the foreigners are students seeking to
deepen their knowledge of Islam.
"The confrontations have ended in Saada and the ceasefire
took effect half an hour ago," Yehia Abuesbaa, head of a
presidential committee tasked with ending the fighting, told
Reuters by telephone from Damaj.
Sectarian rivalry in Damaj has cast a shadow over
reconciliation efforts in Yemen, a neighbour of top oil exporter
Saudi Arabia and home to one of al Qaeda's most active wings.
An attempt to broker a ceasefire last week collapsed less
than a day after it was declared, but the lull in fighting
enabled Red Cross officials to evacuate nearly 70 people from
Damaj.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Rania El Gamal;
Editing by Sami Aboudi and Louise Ireland)