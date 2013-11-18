ADEN Nov 18 Eight policemen were killed in an
ambush by suspected al Qaeda members near a gas export facility
in southern Yemen on Monday, residents said.
The attack occurred near an army checkpoint close to the
Belhaf gas export terminal, which loads liquefied natural gas
(LNG) to South Korea, Yemen's biggest customer, and to European
companies. Attacks on pipelines feeding the port have been
regular and interrupted exports earlier this year.
The militants, who were in two cars, surrounded the
policemen's vehicle and opened fire, killing all of them, the
residents said.
The gunmen were believed to be members of al Qaeda in the
Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), they said.
Shabwa Province, a lawless and rugged part of Yemen, has
seen much fighting in recent years between Islamist militants
and the security forces.
Maintaining stability in impoverished Yemen is a priority
for Washington and Gulf states because of its proximity to major
oil shipping routes and Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil
exporter.
AQAP is one of the most active branches of the network
founded by Osama bin Laden, and militants have launched attacks
from there against the West.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; writing by Rania El Gamal,
editing by William Hardy)