ADEN, Yemen Dec 2 Six suspected al Qaeda
militants and three Yemeni soldiers were killed in clashes in
Yemen's eastern region of Hadramout on Monday, the defence
ministry said.
Last year, the Yemeni army, with U.S. backing, drove al
Qaeda militants and their allies from some of their southern
strongholds. But the insurgents have since regrouped and mounted
attacks on government officials and installations.
Maintaining stability in impoverished Yemen, which is also
struggling with southern separatists and northern rebels, is a
priority for Washington and Gulf states because of its proximity
to major shipping routes and Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil
exporter.
The militants attacked an army checkpoint at the western
entrance of Sayoun, Hadramout's second-largest city, killing
three soldiers. Six suspected al Qaeda fighters also died in the
exchange of fire, the defence ministry said on its website.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) is one of the most
active branches of the network founded by Osama bin Laden, and
militants have launched attacks from there against the West.
