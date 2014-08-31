ADEN, Yemen Aug 31 At least six Yemeni soldiers
were killed in two separate suicide bombings by suspected al
Qaeda militants in southern Yemen on Sunday, local officials
said.
The Yemeni army launched a major campaign earlier this year
to flush out militants of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula
(AQAP) from their strongholds in southern Yemen, but militants
have still been attacking state and military targets.
One local official said a suicide car bomber blew himself up
at a military checkpoint in Gol al-Rayda district in Shabwa
province, killing three soldiers.
Another local official said another suicide car bomber
attacked a military checkpoint in Azzan, also in Shabwa
province, killing a further three soldiers. Some militants also
died, he said.
On Saturday, security forces killed five militants who tried
to take over a police station in the eastern province of
Hadramout, state news agency Saba said.
AQAP has become more active in Hadramout since being driven
out of their power bases in the southern provinces of Shabwa and
Abyan by U.S.-backed military offensives.
In recent years the group has killed hundreds of people in
repeated attacks on state institutions, including army camps and
state buildings across the country.
In 2011, the group took advantage of a power vacuum left by
a 2011 uprising that toppled President Ali Abdullah Saleh after
33 years of rule and seized entire towns and districts in the
south. They were later driven out by the army.
Yemen, an impoverished country of 25 million people, shares
a long border with the world's top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and
lies near some of the world's busiest shipping lanes.
The United States and its allies in the region have long
worried that Yemen's political instability could allow AQAP to
flourish and launch attacks overseas.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Yara Bayoumy;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)