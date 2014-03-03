ADEN, March 3 At least four suspected al Qaeda
militants were killed in air strikes in Yemen on Monday,
following the deaths of several soldiers in the south of the
country, local officials and state news agency Saba reported.
The U.S.-allied country which shares a long border with
Saudi Arabia has been raked with lawlessness and violence since
2011, when mass protests forced long-serving President Ali
Abdullah Saleh to step down.
State news agency Saba said armed men set upon the soldiers
in a pair of ambushes, killing six, after the soldiers had
foiled a mortar and rocket propelled grenade attack on a gas
pipeline in the southern Shabwa province.
It said 14 other soldiers were wounded in the ambushes
between Mayfa'a and Radoum districts in Shabwa. The agency did
not identify the attackers but the government often blames
Islamists linked to al Qaeda for trying to sabotage the
country's infrastructure.
Local residents said a U.S. drone later targeted a vehicle
travelling in the area and killed two of its occupants.
Local officials said two more suspected al Qaeda militants
were killed in another drone strike in the Maarib province, an
oil-producing area in central Yemen where al Qaeda in the
Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) operates.
The United States has stepped up drone strikes as part of a
campaign against AQAP, regarded by Washington as the most active
wing of the network.
Yemen, AQAP's main stronghold, is among a handful of
countries where the United States acknowledges using drones,
although it does not comment on the practice.
Tackling lawlessness in Yemen, an impoverished Arabian
Peninsula state bordering the world's biggest oil exporter Saudi
Arabia, is an international priority. The United States views
Yemen as a front line in its struggle against al Qaeda.
In addition to the al Qaeda threat, Yemen continues to
confront demands by southern separatists for independence, and
is trying to quell rebels from the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi
movement, which has been on an offensive to extend its control
over the north.
