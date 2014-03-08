ADEN, Yemen, March 8 At least two Yemeni
soldiers and a militant were killed in a clash when militants
tried to attack a military compound in southern Yemen on
Saturday, the Defence Ministry said on its website.
The September 26 website said al Qaeda militants approached
the compound in Lawdar town with suicide belts, hand grenades
and explosive devices, when soldiers from the 115th Infantry
Brigade and members of neighbourhood patrols confronted them.
"They confronted them and killed one of them who carried
Saudi nationality, injured another and arrested two," the
website said, adding that two soldiers were also killed in the
clash and a third was wounded.
Yemen is home to one of al Qaeda's most lethal franchises,
al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. The group has focused much of
its attacks in Yemen on security forces.
Stabilising Yemen is an international priority given its
proximity to top oil exporter Saudi Arabia.
The country, which has been hit with lawlessness since 2011
when mass protests forced longtime leader Ali Abdullah Saleh to
step down, is also grappling with an offensive by a Shi'ite
Muslim Houthi movement to extend its control over the north.
Separately unknown assailants blew up an oil pipeline in
southeast Yemen late on Friday, Yemeni news website, al-Mukallah
Star, reported. Tribal sources confirmed the attack.
The pipeline has a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day and
has been blown up several times in the past, disrupting an
important source of revenue for the impoverished state.
Disgruntled tribesmen often carry out such attacks to
pressure the government to provide jobs, settle land disputes or
free relatives from prison.
(Reporting by Mohamed Mukhashaf; Writing by Yara Bayoumy;
Editing by Alison Williams)