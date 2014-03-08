(Adds more casualties, new clash)
ADEN, Yemen, March 8 At least two Yemeni
soldiers and four militants were killed in a clash on Saturday
when al Qaeda fighters tried to attack a military compound in
southern Yemen, the Defence Ministry said.
The clash occurred when al Qaeda militants approached the
compound in Lawdar town with suicide belts, hand grenades and
explosive devices, the ministry said on its website. Soldiers
and members of neighbourhood patrols confronted them.
The website earlier put the toll at one dead militant and
two Yemeni soldiers. It later quoted a military source as saying
four "terrorists" had been killed, one of whom had Saudi
nationality and went by the name "Abu Musab".
A third soldier was wounded in the attack in southern Abyan
province.
Yemen is home to one of al Qaeda's most lethal franchises,
al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. The group has focused much of
its attacks in Yemen on security forces.
Stabilising Yemen is an international priority given its
proximity to top oil exporter Saudi Arabia.
The country, which has been hit with lawlessness since mass
protests in 2011 forced longtime leader Ali Abdullah Saleh to
step down, is also grappling with an offensive by the Shi'ite
Muslim Houthi movement to extend its control over the north.
On Thursday, tribal sources said four people were killed in
clashes between tribesmen and Houthi rebels in the Sanaa
suburbs. It was not immediately clear who died.
Separately, unknown assailants blew up an oil pipeline in
southeast Yemen late on Friday, the Yemeni website al-Mukallah
Star reported. Tribal sources confirmed the attack.
The pipeline has a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day and
has been blown up several times in the past, disrupting an
important source of revenue for the impoverished state.
Disgruntled tribesmen often carry out such attacks to
pressure the government to provide jobs, settle land disputes or
free relatives from prison.
(Reporting by Mohamed Mukhashaf and Mohamed Ghobari; Writing by
Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Tom Heneghan)