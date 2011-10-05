SANAA Oct 5 Even as Yemen's crumbling capital
shudders from machinegun fire, cars line up, covered in lace and
blinking lights as if for some fairytale gala.
It is high season for weddings in Yemen.
Along this ramshackle, dusty stretch of bridal shops,
brothers and uncles puffed with pride decorate wedding cars and
brides are ushered into beauty salons. They share a note of
unexpected optimism in Sanaa, where more than 100 have been
killed in one of the bloodiest episodes of an eight-month revolt
against the president.
The country seems to become more fractured by the day.
"Well, yes, the situation is bad. But so what? We've booked
the hall, the musician. Stop the wedding? No -- it has to be
done," says Abdelwahab al-Mansour, decorating his white SUV with
red roses and glitter before escorting his niece to her wedding
in style.
Tens of thousands of protesters have struggled
unsuccessfully to oust President Ali Abdullah Saleh from his
33-year rule and have now sparked a bloody, on-off battle
between his loyalist forces and troops backing the opposition.
That all seems a world away to the short, bearded Mansour.
The 50-year-old is dressed impeccably in traditional tribal
attire -- a starched white robe, his ornate half-moon-shaped
Jambiya dagger tucked into a green patterned sash.
Mansour puts the finishing touches on his car when more
rat-a-tat of gunfire bursts out. Mansour and some friends stand
calmly and watch with amusement. "It's no big deal, relax," they
laugh.
Sanaa's "coiffure street," as locals call it, is dotted with
hair salons and shops overflowing with sparkling white gowns and
long trains. Others sell decorations -- draping the family car
with plenty of sequins, lace and bouquets of flowers is de
rigueur.
For many, a dark gloom hangs over the city as it becomes
increasingly divided by checkpoints and roadblocks. Some were
cooped up at home for days after their street became a war zone
of rocket propelled grenades and gunfights.
Naji Saweiry, 23, decorates a white van for his two sisters
who he says weren't very enthusiastic about having to wedge one
of the happiest days of their lives into one of the darker
chapters of their country's history.
"It's a double wedding and I'm doing my best to make it
special," he said. "The wedding hall is packed with guests,
everyone is coming, despite the problems. Maybe right now people
wanted something to find a little joy in."
SHOPKEEPER "DISASTER"
For shopkeepers, there is little good cheer to find despite
the small crowds gathering on their street. As night sets in,
some crank up generators to keep the lights on in a city where
electricity has become scarce.
In the storefronts of less wealthy businessmen, the dresses
glitter by candlelight.
"This year was a disaster. We've lost 60 percent of our
business. Some of the shops next door have lost so much money
they can't pay rent," says Amar Rafai, 26, shaking his head. He
works at a bridal shop where rows of frothy, sequined dresses
hang from the ceiling.
"It's not that customers are scared of the violence, they're
scared of losing their livelihood. Most want to save their
money, or they've lost their jobs."
Yemenis were already scraping by before the turmoil, with
unemployment above 35 percent and nearly half living on less
than $2 a day. Food prices have skyrocketed, more than double
sometimes, while fuel and water shortages are widespread.
"Normally we make about 10 million rials a year (about
$44,000). The wedding dresses would fly off the shelf," says
shopkeeper Nishwan Shamiri, 26. "This year the owner is putting
in money out of his own pocket. I don't get it, things had
calmed but then all the violence came back. God help us."
Later, the sounds of gunshots taper off and a few bridal
parties speed away. Though they insist on holding a wedding,
most say it's best to quickly wrap up celebrations that once
lingered late into the night.
Abdulwahab al-Mansour, jumping in his truck to fetch his
niece, says it is the uncertainty Yemen faces that fed his
determination to carry on with the wedding.
"No one knows how long things will stay like this. Will it
take a year or two years? Another day or a few months? We don't
know. So we have to celebrate, in spite of it all."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)