DUBAI Jan 18 The World Bank will provide $450
million in aid to help Yemen cope with a humanitarian crisis
after nearly two years of war, the bank announced on Tuesday.
The World Bank, International Monetary Fund and many foreign
embassies suspended their work in Yemen in early 2015 after the
Iran-allied Houthi group seized the capital, Sanaa.
A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in the
civil war in March of that year to back the exiled government of
the impoverished Arabian Peninsula country.
The alliance imposed a near-blockade on Yemen's ports as the
conflict pounded already scant infrastructure, leaving
four-fifths of Yemen's 28 million people in need of some form of
aid.
In a statement, the World Bank said the funds would go to
health and nutrition projects throughout the divided country,
mostly through two Yemeni development projects based in Sanaa
but operating independently of the Houthis.
"It is vital that children do not miss out on critical
vaccinations and nutrition, and that communities across Yemen
have the income support and access to services to meet their
basic needs," said Hafez Ghanem, the World Bank's group vice
president for the Middle East and North Africa.
