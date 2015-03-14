SANAA, March 14 Opponents of Yemen's Houthi
militia announced the formation of a national alliance on
Saturday to restore the authority of the state, in a major
shakeup of Yemen's political landscape.
Shi'ite Muslim Houthis invaded Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in
September and dissolved parliament last month. That created a
political vacuum which is threatening to push the towards a
civil war.
The coalition, called the National Salvation Alliance,
formally unites players from across Yemen's regional and
ideological divides. It may strengthen their hand in ongoing
United Nations-backed talks for a unity government.
"Its goal is to protect the state from collapse and
disintegration while seeking to build a federal, democratic
Yemen which rejects militias no matter whose side they may be
on," Manea al-Matari, a former protest organiser and a member of
the bloc, told Reuters.
The seven parties include activists, Islamists and members
of Yemen's former ruling party, who back President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi from his base in the country's South.
It replaces the Joint Meetings Party, an opposition umbrella
group founded in 2005. It joined many of the same groups that
opposed Hadi's predecessor, veteran autocrat Ali Abdullah Saleh,
until he was swept from power by Arab Spring protests in 2011.
There was no immediate comment from the Houthis or from U.N.
mediator Jamal Benomar during an interview with pan-Arab channel
Al Jazeera aired on Saturday.
"The ball is in the court of the political factions and
parties. They have to be more serious this time, because the
situation is very dangerous," Benomar said.
