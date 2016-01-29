A bank employee checks a 500 rupee note at a counter of Yes Bank's microfinance division in Mumbai October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS), India's fifth-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a better-than-expected 25 percent increase in quarterly profit, and said it expected full-year credit costs to be at the lower end of its guidance range.

Yes Bank shares rose 4.5 percent by 0612 GMT in a Mumbai market .NSEI that was up 1 percent.

The bank said it saw credit costs at maximum 50 basis points for the fiscal year ending March, compared with its previous guidance of 50-70 basis points.

Net profit rose to 6.76 billion rupees ($100 million) for its fiscal third-quarter to Dec. 31, beating analysts' estimate of 6.28 billion rupees on average.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 0.66 percent at end-December, from 0.61 percent in the previous quarter.

($1 = 67.8550 rupees)

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)