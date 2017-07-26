FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
India's Yes Bank Q1 net profit beats estimates; bad loan ratio falls
July 26, 2017 / 8:58 AM / a day ago

India's Yes Bank Q1 net profit beats estimates; bad loan ratio falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - India's Yes Bank reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating estimates, helped by higher interest and fee income.

Net profit rose to 9.66 billion rupees ($150.00 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 7.32 billion rupees a year earlier, the country's fifth-biggest private-sector lender by assets said on Wednesday. bit.ly/2tY8J8V

Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-based bank to report a net profit of 9.56 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 0.97 percent at end-June from 1.52 percent at March-end.

Yes Bank shares were trading 3 percent higher after the results in a Mumbai market that was 0.36 percent up. ($1 = 64.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

