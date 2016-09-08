* Says volatility in trading due to misinterpretation of
rules
* CEO says expects to relaunch share sale before March 2017
(Adds detail, CEO comment)
By Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, Sept 8 Yes Bank, India's
fifth-biggest private sector lender by assets, on Thursday
shelved an up to $1 billion share sale to institutions, blaming
trading volatility it said had been induced by misinterpretation
of rules.
The so-called qualified institutional placement (QIP)
launched late on Wednesday was pulled on the advice of merchant
bankers, the lender said in a stock exchange filing, after Yes
Bank shares fell 5.2 percent in a Mumbai market that rose by 0.4
percent.
The shares fell to 1,328.25 rupees on Thursday, compared
with the QIP's range of 1,350-1,410 rupees..
Yes Bank Chief Executive Rana Kapoor said in a phone
interview that the sale would be relaunched at a later date but
"definitely before" March 2017.
The stock exchange filing said that the share price
volatility that prompted the shelving of the sale was because
new rules for QIPs had been misinterpreted.
"The QIP guidelines for some amazing reason require the QIP
to be kept open for three days, even after it is
oversubscribed," Kapoor said.
He did not say whether the issue had been fully subscribed
but did describe the response as "fantastic".
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, separately reported that
the sale had yet to reach its target.
An hour before it announced the sale's postponement Yes Bank
had told the stock exchanges that it would have to keep the
issue open until Friday to comply with the rules.
Yes Bank and its private sector peers have been expanding
their loan books much faster than state-run rivals burdened by
bad loans. The bank, which raised $500 million from a share sale
more than two years ago, has said that it remains
well-capitalised.
Goldman Sachs and Motilal Oswal were the global coordinators
and bookrunners for the QIP, alongside HSBC, JM Financial,
Nomura, Religare, SBI Capital and Yes Securities, according to
IFR.
(Editing by David Goodman)