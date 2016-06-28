BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings reported NAV of $18.15 per share as of Jan. 31
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
June 28 Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund GIC is in talks to buy Denver-based Yes Communities, an owner of manufactured-housing communities, in a $2 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The talks with private equity firm Stockbridge Capital Group could still break down, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/294WiDc)
Yes owns or operates 178 communities in 17 American states.
GIC declined to comment. Yes Communities and Stockbridge Capital were not available for comments. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.