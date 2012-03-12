March 12 Indian private lender YES Bank confirmed that Malaysia's state investment arm, Khazanah Nasional, has sold its entire holding of 4.17 percent in the bank through a block deal for about $110 million.

"Khazanah had purchased shares in YES Bank through the secondary market in 2007 and have monetised their entire holding at approximately two-and-a-half times their original investment value," it said on Monday.

Earlier sources had told Reuters, Khazanah had sold its stake in the private lender for about $105 million.

Details of the buyers were not immediately known. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)