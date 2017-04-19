BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
April 19 India's Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
Yes Bank, India's fifth-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 30 percent rise in profit to 9.14 billion rupees ($141.56 million) in the March quarter. (bit.ly/2orLGR0)
Interest earned in the quarter rose more than 23 percent to 43.49 billion rupees while 'other income' rose to 12.57 billion rupees compared with 8.03 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected Yes Bank to post a profit of 8.77 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The bank's Q4 net interest margin stood at 3.6 percent versus 3.4 percent year ago.
($1 = 64.5650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NEW YORK, June 15 A former banker at Swiss private banking group Julius Baer pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe into the world soccer governing body FIFA.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.