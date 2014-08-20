SEOUL Aug 20 A fund sponsored by French luxury goods giant LVMH plans to acquire new preferred shares worth about 61 billion won ($59.65 million) in rapper Psy's management company YG Entertainment Inc, YG said in a filing on Wednesday.

YG said the fund, set up within LVMH's investment arm L Capital Asia, is expected to set up a special purpose company to acquire the shares. (US$1=1,022.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)