SEOUL Nov 11 South Korean talent agency YG Entertainment, which manages the popular boy band Big Bang, priced shares in its initial public offering above a lowered range after a drug scandal involving a key star emerged as a risk factor.

The company priced its shares at 34,000 won each, according to its regulatory filing on Thursday. The company will raise 42.4 billion won ($37.4 million) based on 1.25 million shares it plans to sell.

Earlier, YG Entertainment had downsized its planned public floating by around 10 percent, as saying a recent incident involving marijuana consumption by prominent Big Bang member Kwon Ji-yong, 23, or "G-Dragon," could curtail the band's activities and hurt the company's operations.

G Dragon, leader of Big Bang who has become a fashion muse and written many hit songs, claimed to have consumed marijuana accidentally after taking a few puffs of what he thought was a cigarette at a party in Japan in May.

Despite the company's warning on risks from his troubles, YG's bookbuilding has attracted strong interest from institutions, the company said.

The subscription period will be from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, according to the filing.

YG said the proceeds would be used to nurture rookie artists, set up offices overseas such as in Thailand and Singapore.

YG, one of the country's top entertainment management firms, is a latecomer in the IPO market compared with its rival SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment Corp.

Shares of bigger rival SM Entertainment have nearly tripled in value so far this year, versus the broader market's 4.3 percent loss, as acts like Girls Generation conquered overseas markets such as Japan.

Yang Hyun-suk, founder of YG Entertainment, is currently the biggest shareholder with a 47.4 percent stake.

Daewoo Securities is the lead underwriter of the IPO. ($1 = 1134.250 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)