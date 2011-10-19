SEOUL Oct 19 South Korean talent agency YG Entertainment, which manages the popular boy band Big Bang, has cut the size of its planned initial public offering, citing a drug scandal involving a key star as a risk factor.

YG said a recent incident involving marijuana consumption by prominent Big Bang member Kwon Ji-yong, 23, or "G-Dragon," could curtail the band's activities and hurt the company's operations.

Kwon, known for his dance moves and flamboyant, hip-hop inspired fashion sense, claimed to have consumed marijuana accidentally after taking a few puffs of what he thought was a cigarette at a party in Japan in May.

Only trace amounts of the drug were found in his system and it was his first drug-related offence. Subsequently, prosecutors in South Korea decided not to charge him.

"We cannot completely rule out similar mishaps occurring again in future and it is a risk factor that could directly affect our finances and management," YG said in a filing late on Tuesday.

YG is now seeking to raise as much as 35.9 billion won ($31.3 million), 10 percent less than the amount it was seeking initially, with shares expected to begin trading in late November.

YG's planned market debut comes as South Korean entertainment firms are attracting investor interest, thanks to the growing international success of the country's celebrities, a phenomenon some have dubbed the "Korean Wave."

Shares of bigger rival SM Entertainment have more than tripled in value so far this year, compared with the broader market's 5 percent loss, as acts like Girls Generation conquered overseas markets such as Japan.

"Widespread use of smartphones is further accelerating earnings growth as fans worldwide download songs, which translate immediately into increased revenues," said Choi Chan-seok, an analyst at KTB Securities.

YG may be on a weaker footing than SM Entertainment, which has a more diverse roster of celebrities. Based on 2010 earnings, Big Bang accounted for around 50 percent of YG's total sales.

But "Big Bang's troubles and its impact in terms of share valuation will be shortlived. The charges were not that serious," Choi said. ($1 = 1145.600 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Vinu Pilakkott)