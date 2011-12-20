HONG KONG Dec 20 High end fashion
retailer YGM Trading Ltd said it has accepted an offer
from Li & Fung (Retailing) Ltd to buy its 21.8 percent stake in
Hang Ten Group Holdings Ltd, and expects a gain of
about HK$340 million ($43.7 million) from the deal.
Li & Fung (Retailing), a privately held sister company of
listed trading company Li & Fung Ltd, said on Monday
that it had made a conditional offer for all shares of apparel
and accessories retailer Hang Ten for about HK$2.7 billion ($347
million), confirming an earlier Reuters story.
Li & Fung (Retailing) has offered HK$2.70 per Hang Ten
share, a 58.8 percent premium to the previous close.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday, YGM said
it would receive about HK$600 million from the share sale and
the proceeds would be used for working capital.
YGM, which holds licences for Aquascutum in Asia and French
fashion brand Guy Laroche, said earlier this year that it was
interested in acquiring private luxury brands in Europe to
expand its portfolio in China.
Trading in shares of YGM and Hang Ten will resume on
Tuesday.
