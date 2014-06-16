BRIEF-Agile Group says FY profit attributable RMB 2,284 mln vs RMB 1,390 mln
* FY profit attributable rmb 2,284 million versus rmb 1,390 million
(Corrects company description in first paragraph)
HONG KONG, June 16 Two of China's biggest bad debt management companies committed a combined $70 million to the Hong Kong offering of real estate developer Yida China Holdings Limited, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Monday.
China Cinda Asset Management Co and China Huarong Asset Management Co will invest $40 million and $30 million respectively in the deal, which is set to raise $172-$217 million.
The deal is set to price on June 20. Citi, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators on the deal, according to the term sheet. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Stephen Coates)
March 15 International Energy Insurance Company Plc:
* FY net profit 13.3 million riyals versus 43.4 million riyals year ago