* Reliable investment income scarcer amid low interest rates
* Some fund managers bullish on high-yield corporate debt
* Emerging market bonds, high-yield munis seen as promising
By David K. Randall
NEW YORK, Sept 28 This is not an easy time for
investors who depend on the bond market for income.
With the Federal Reserve's Sept. 13 announcement that it
would start a third round of quantitative easing, the central
bank continued its attempt to drive interest rates lower to spur
lending and consumption.
While that may be good for borrowers who can lock in
record-low mortgage rates, sinking bond yields mean that
dependable investment income is harder to find. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note, for instance, offers a yield of just
1.63 percent, well below the core inflation rate of 1.9 percent.
Five years ago, the 10-year Treasury yielded 4.53 percent,
according to data from the St. Louis Fed.
The low interest rates are forcing many people to put more
risk in their portfolios, said Michael Mata, portfolio manager
of the $755 million ING Global Bond fund (IGBIX).
Fund flows into volatile emerging market bonds, for
instance, have increased to $14.7 billion so far this year from
just $1.6 billion in all of 2007, according to Lipper, a Thomson
Reuters company.
To find income now, fund managers and financial advisers are
turning to a wider range of bonds, from emerging market
corporate debt to high-yield municipals. Here are some of their
strategies for picking up yield - without taking much risk.
HIGH-YIELD PLAYS
The search for income has turned even high-yield corporate
bonds on their heads. The Barclays U.S. high-yield index fell to
a record low of 6.15 percent on Sept. 20, in part because
investors have bid up the price of noninvestment-grade debt,
pushing yields lower.
Still, Carl Kaufman, who manages the $2.6 billion Osterweis
Strategic Income Fund, likes the sector.
U. S. high-yield corporate bonds "still have the best
risk-reward relationship in the marketplace," he said.
Kaufman, whose fund can buy or sell any bond class
regardless of its geography or duration, says he is picking up
corporate high-yield debt because it offers the most protection
from sudden interest rate changes and the category includes new
issues from higher-quality companies like motorcycle maker
Harley-Davidson Inc and retailer Kohl's Corp.
Nearly 70 percent of his fund's assets are in corporate
bonds, followed by about 12 percent in convertibles, according
to Morningstar, and his fund has an average credit quality of
single-B.
Kaufman is staying away from all Treasury bonds. "They may
protect you from a depression, but I think I can find companies
that will pay their debts even in the worst-case scenario," he
said.
The fund is focusing on securities with durations of one to
four years and yields of between 3 percent and 5 percent,
Kaufman said. His largest holdings include Lion's Gate
Entertainment Corp and Dollar General Corp,
according to Morningstar.
Krishna Memani, director of fixed income at Oppenheimer
Funds, also favors high-yield corporate and municipal bonds over
the mortgage-backed securities that the Fed will purchase as
part of its easing program.
"High-yield assets still provide decent income - they just
don't provide the yield that they used to," he said.
Solid corporate balance sheets and strong fundamentals, like
liquidity, also bring investors a better measure of safety than
these bonds had in the past, he said.
Municipal bonds in areas of California and other states with
high foreclosure rates could also offer attractive levels of
yield for investors who do their research, Memani said.
The $6.9 billion Oppenheimer Rochester National Muni fund
, for instance, holds nearly 60 percent of its assets
in securities rated single-B or lower, according to Morningstar.
That helped it gain 15.3 percent for the year and yield 6.9
percent, but Morningstar calls its "aggressive" strategy risky.
LOOK OVERSEAS
ING's Mata said his fund had recently rotated out of U.S.
high-yield debt and was putting more assets into emerging market
bonds, where he sees better values.
Some sovereign bonds issued in Latin America look
attractive, he said. Benchmark 10-year bond yields are at 5.2
percent for Mexico and 9.8 percent for Brazil, for instance.
Mata also has been buying corporate debt denominated in U.S.
dollars but issued by companies in Latin America. His fund
currently holds positions in state-owned oil companies Petroleos
Mexicanos and Petroleos de Venezuela, which
offer coupons ranging from 7 percent to 9 percent, according to
Morningstar.
Security Ballew Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer
T. Doug Dale is increasing his holdings of exchange-traded funds
ETFs with emerging market corporate debt.
"You can get the same yields we had back in 1999 and 2000,
and most of their balance sheets are better than in the
developed world," said Dale, whose Jackson, Mississippi, firm
has $500 million in assets under management.
One of his favorite funds is the $21 million iShares
Emerging Markets Corporate Bond ETF, which yields 3.3
percent. Nearly 40 percent of the fund's holdings are in bonds
with durations of seven to 10 years, according to Morningstar.
Cost-conscious investors should be aware that the small size
of the fund also results in a relatively high bid/ask spread of
0.69 percent.