BRIEF-Milestone Medical gets marketing clearance for its products in Australia
* Said on Monday that it has been granted marketing clearance for its epidural and intra-articular instruments and disposables in Australia
Feb 11 Yifeng Pharmacy Chain Co Ltd
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 243.7 times amount on offer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E0m2Fh (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Said on Monday that it has been granted marketing clearance for its epidural and intra-articular instruments and disposables in Australia
* Said on Monday that Apollo Capital LLC increased its stake in the company to 11.33 pct from 3.83 pct