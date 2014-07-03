July 3 Yihua Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says board approves plan to acquire medical services firm Zhong An Kang for 720 million yuan ($115.91 million)

* Says to raise 240 million yuan via private placement of shares to help fund acquisition

* Says its shares to resume trading on July 4

($1 = 6.2115 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)