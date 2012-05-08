ISTANBUL May 8 Turkish industrial group Yildirim Holding is interested in the acquisition of three ports in Turkey, including Isbank's Gemport at Bursa in the Marmara region, group chairman Yuksel Yildirim told Reuters on Tuesday.

He said investments related to the acquisitions would amount to some $600-700 million. The other two ports in which it was interested were also in the Marmara region of northwest Turkey. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler)