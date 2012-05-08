Fitch Affirms Southchester; Withdraws Ratings
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Southchester (RF) Limited
and simultaneously withdrawn the ratings for commercial reasons
as follows:
-International Fund Credit Quality Rating affirmed at 'BBB-f'
and withdrawn
-International Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating affirmed at
'S3' and
withdrawn
-National Fund Credit Quality Rating affirmed at 'AA+f(zaf)' and
withdrawn
-National Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Ratin