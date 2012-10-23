* Group has made offers for six companies - Robert Yildirim
* Turkish company also eyes distressed shipping assets
* Yildirim mulls IPO of port business or private equity
By Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, Oct 23 Turkey's Yildirim Group has made
offers totalling $1 billion in the past two months to buy six
companies involved in energy, chrome and ports, owner Robert
Yildirim said on Tuesday.
The privately-owned diverse industrial company has also
offered to buy distressed shipping assets from European banks
and amalgamate these. It expects to do so in early 2013.
"We have definitely seen more M&A opportunities since July,
we've made six offers to buy companies in Turkey and outside in
energy, metals and ports, a total of $1 billion has been
offered," Yildirim told Reuters.
"So far, 50 percent of these are secured and three are still
under negotiations - it looks like I'm being aggressive but
really I'm being very selective and chose six out of 40-50
opportunities," he said.
The Turkish magnate said he could not name the companies
involved for reasons of confidentiality.
Yildirim said that investing in ships was at the bottom of
his shopping list, after ports, mines and energy investments.
He said that he much preferred ports as an investment and
was looking to either launch and initial public offering of the
group's port business or seek private equity investment by
2014-15 to grow further.
Yildirim Group is the world's second-largest ferrochrome
player globally in terms of capacity, he said, and aims to grow
its chrome and ferrochrome business, in part through
acquisition.
The four-year slump in shipping, one of the worst ever faced
by the sector, has already sunk a number of shipping companies
including one of Italy's top dry bulk players, Deiulemar.
Industry sources say banks lending to the shipping sector
may have to seize vessels from struggling owners in the coming
months in a bid to recoup loans.
The Turkish group has proposed to buy such ships from the
banks and put them together in its shipping businesses and the
right time to do so may come in the first quarter of next year,
Yildirim said.
"The banks are listening, they said it was a good proposal
but they cannot do it today, the loan to value ratio (of their
exposure to shipping firms) is so big, but once they start to
seize ships then they may consider," he said.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Additional reporting by
Jonathan Saul; Editing by Anthony Barker)