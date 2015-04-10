ISTANBUL, April 10 Yildiz Holding, Turkey's largest food group, has received several bids from strategic and financial investors for a stake in its dairy unit Ak Gida but the option of holding an initial public offering (IPO) is still on the table, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

In January, Yildiz said it had mandated HSBC and Unlu & Co to look into prospects for both an IPO and a strategic partnership.

Sources said that while the IPO option remained on the table, the company had seen strong demand for a sale to strategic and financial investors. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)