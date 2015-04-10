UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, April 10 Yildiz Holding, Turkey's largest food group, has received several bids from strategic and financial investors for a stake in its dairy unit Ak Gida but the option of holding an initial public offering (IPO) is still on the table, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
In January, Yildiz said it had mandated HSBC and Unlu & Co to look into prospects for both an IPO and a strategic partnership.
Sources said that while the IPO option remained on the table, the company had seen strong demand for a sale to strategic and financial investors. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.