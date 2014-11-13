UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL Nov 13 Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding bought British-based cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits IPO-UN.L for $3.3 billion, an industry source said on Thursday.
Yildiz Chief Financial Officer Cem Karakas told a conference call that Yildiz had financed 45 percent of the purchase through foreign banks led by HSBC, a further 45 percent through Turkish banks, and the remaining 10 percent through equity.
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources