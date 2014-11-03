BRIEF-Avaloq says Warburg Pincus to acquire 35 pct shareholding in company
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
Nov 3 United Biscuits' private equity owners are close to sealing a deal to sell the UK-based cookies and snacks maker to Turkey's Yildiz Holding for about over 2 billion pounds ($3 billion), including debt, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Yildiz, a food and beverages maker which owns Ulker Biskuvi , had said in September that it was interested in investing in Jaffa cakes maker United Biscuits.
United Biscuits' PE owners, Blackstone Group LP and PAI Partners, and Yildiz could announce a deal as soon as Monday, the source said.
PAI and United Biscuits declined to comment. Blackstone and Yildiz were not immediately available to comment.
If successful, Yildiz would have, according to various media reports, beaten breakfast cereal maker Kellogg Co, Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels maker Burton's Biscuit Co and Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital to the deal. ($1 = 0.63 pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 22 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid