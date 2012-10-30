Oct 30 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd, a top Chinese dairy firm, reported the following results for the period from July through September (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net income 605 602 Revenue 11,728 10,255 For a full statement (in Chinese) please click: here ($1=6.25 yuan) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)