April 26 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd reported the following results for the period from January through March (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q1 2013 Q1 2012 2012 2011 Net income 487 411 1,717 1,809 Revenue 11,724 10,257 41,991 37,451 For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here here (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)