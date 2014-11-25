Nov 25 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd
reported a smaller loss for the sixth straight quarter
due to lower costs.
The net loss attributable to Yingli narrowed to $20 million,
or 11 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30 from $38.5 million, or 25 cents per ADS,
a year earlier.
Gross margins rose to 20.9 percent from 13.7 percent, as
cost of sales fell 15 percent from a year earlier.
The Baoding, China-based company's revenue fell 7.5 percent
to $551.5 million.
The company, which has not reported a profit in the last 12
quarters, reported total module shipments of 903.4 megawatts
(MW). The company shipped 887.9 MW in the second quarter.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)