March 25 Solar panel maker Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss, helped by lower costs.

Net loss attributable to Yingli narrowed to $88.7 million, or 49 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $128.2 million, or 82 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Gross margins rose to 16.8 percent from 12.2 percent, the company said.

Revenue fell 9.4 percent to $555.5 million.

Total cost of revenue fell 14.2 percent to $462.2 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)